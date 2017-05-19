4 Minnesota deer test positive for chronic wasting disease - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

4 Minnesota deer test positive for chronic wasting disease

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Four deer in central Minnesota have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the deer that tested positive for the deadly neurological infection are from a herd of 14 white-tailed deer in Meeker County that were euthanized last month. The herd was a part of an investigation linked to a 2016 case of the disease in Crow Wing County.

Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2qVUhRW ) reports that the farm where the animals were found is empty and won't host captive deer or elk for five years.

Department of Natural Resources officials say 11 wild deer have been tested positive for chronic wasting disease since 2016.

