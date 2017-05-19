Van driver killed, 2 students hurt in school bus crash

One person died and two others were injured in a collision between a school bus and a van in Kenosha County.

The sheriff's department says the driver of the van was killed when the vehicle hit the back of a school bus which was stopped on its route to Westosha Central High School Friday morning.

Two students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Other students on the bus were taken to Trevor Fire Department to be picked up by parents or released to school officials.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.