Diersen steps down as Caledonia basketball coach

One of southeast Minnesota's strongest basketball programs is looking for a new leader.

Josh Diersen resigned as Caledonia High School boys basketball coach on Monday, the school confirmed. Diersen cited family reasons for leaving the program, and is at peace with his decision, Warriors Activities Director Scott Sorenson said.

Under Diersen, Caledonia finished runner-up in Class AA at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament in 2015. Caledonia nearly returned to state for a third year in a row in March, but fell to Lake City in the sectional finals.

Diersen played on Caledonia's 1997 championship team.

Sorenson said the search for a new coach is underway.