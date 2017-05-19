Body found in Mississippi River

The body of a missing man is found Thursday in the Mississippi River.

La Crosse Police believe it is the man last seen in the water on May 9 near Houska Park. An autopsy is underway to confirm the man's identity.

According to La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh, the man's body was recovered by the Houston County Sheriff's Department around 5:30 p.m. in the Reno Bottoms, near Reno, Minnesota.

It is believed the man entered the water willingly, so no foul play is suspected according to Sgt. Walsh.

A number of boats and agencies from Wisconsin and Minnesota spent several days searching the river for the man's body before it was recovered.