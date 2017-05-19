Sex offender moving to La Crosse

The La Crosse Police Department is informing the public that a sex offender is being released into the community.

46-year-old Anthony D. Christopher moved to 614 Monitor Street on May 12.

Christopher was convicted of Third Degree Sexual Assault for having sexual contact with several adult and juvenile females.

Police say that Christopher has served his sentence and is not wanted by police at this time.

State law requires the public be notified when a sex offender is released into a community.