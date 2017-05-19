Health experts provide perspective about the Powassan Virus

Spring is always a welcome change of season. But with it comes something not so welcome - ticks. Specifically, the deer tick which transmits most of the tick borne illnesses. For example, Lyme Disease.

But, you might not know as much about the Powassan Virus, named for the Canadian city in which it was discovered in 1958. So, why are we hearing more about it now? Dave Geske of the La Crosse County Health Department says one reason is because of the potential serious illness. He says in 10 percent of the reported cases, those infected die.

While the illness can be severe, Dr. William Agger of Gundersen Health System says, fortunately, the viral illness is rare. Agger describes the treatment as nursing support because there is no effective anti-viral medication for Powassan.

In the meantime, prevention is important. Agger and Geske suggest using a repellent with DEET sprayed on clothing. And, you should check yourself for ticks when you return from wooded areas.