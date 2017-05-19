Four men honored for May 6 river rescue

The Winona County Sheriff's Department honored four local men for risking their personal safety to rescue two boaters near Lock and Dam 7. It happened May 6.

The Sheriff's Department says a small boat lost all power and began drifting toward the dam. Worker Nathan Osmundson noticed and began lowering the gates on the dam to reduce the downward suction. As a result, the boat became stuck on the roller rather than possibly, being pulled under.

Dakota, Minnesota fire personnel had the first boat in the water. They drove right up to the roller gates and grabbed the two occupants in the stranded boat and pulled them to safety.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude recognized what he calls the heroic efforts of Dakota Firefighters Mark Elsen, Matt Nelson and John Smith along with Osmundson. Ganrude says along with Dakota, Winona County Dive and Rescue responded along with the Winona County Water Patrol, Houston County Sheriff La Crescent Rescue and the DNR.