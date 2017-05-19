Kyle Petty Charity Ride Rumbles Through Winona

200 bikers rumbled through the streets of Winona, Minnesota Friday morning during the Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride.

The cross-country ride covers 2,400 miles from Portland, Oregon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This year's route went through Winona where they stopped at Wincraft Inc. Wincraft has worked closely with the charity riders since the ride began in 1995 raising funds and making merchandise for the riders. Some notable riders include former NASCAR driver and current NBC racing analyst, Kyle Petty, as well as his father, NASCAR legend, Richard Petty.

The charity ride raises funds for Victory Junction. That's a camp in North Carolina providing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

"If you have that ability to say, 'hey here I am. Let's go raise some money, let's go do something. Let's go help this family, let's go help these people in need.' If you have that opportunity and you don't, It's like a squandered and wasted opportunity," says Kyle Petty.

Wincraft presented a check of $5,000 for the charity ride. Since 1995, nearly 8,000 bikers have participated in the ride and have raised $17.5 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities.