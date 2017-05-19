La Crosse, Shelby discuss map options

Following years of disputes over a number of key issues, the City of La Crosse and the Town of Shelby continue to hash out plans for the future of the cities.

La Crosse City Council members, Mayor Tim Kabat, city planners and leaders from the Town of Shelby are collaborating as part of continued discussions aimed at reaching a consensus on a revised map between the two cities.

Past map proposals were scrapped without reaching an agreement on some factors such as boundary agreements, utilities and library arrangements.

More meetings will be held soon, after they go back to various boards to approve measures.

Mayor Kabat says both cities want what's best for their residents, with opportunities to grow. He feels confident they will arrive on a compromise by the end of the year.