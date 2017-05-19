CMN announces 2017-18 heroes

Five children in the Coulee Region are proving themselves to be everyday heroes in the community.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a service of Gundersen Medical Foundation introduced their 2017-18 heroes at a celebration in their honor. These are children who are battling diseases like cancer and diabetes, yet still inspire those around them with strength and positivity.

They will continue to serve as ambassadors for CMN throughout the year and help the organization beat last year's goal of $900,000 dollars. All of the money goes directly to children who need medical care in the La Crosse Area.

"These amazing five kids have been though more in their lifetime than any of us as adults will," Heather Gilles, CMN Associate Director said. "Their families have agreed to share their story, and really the important thing is to show how Children's Miracle Network has made a difference in their lives."

That difference proves immeasurable for CMN Hero Justus Heise and his family, who say the organization is getting them through their difficult time.

"I know that if there is ever anything, not just for Justus but our whole family, we have a lot of kids and they will provide for us or provide resources for us and most importantly they understand what he's going through, and they're there every step of the way, " Natalie Heise, CMN Hero Justus' Mom said.

The celebration also served as a way to thank CMN's loyal donors, and inspire the community to "put their money where the miracles are."

News 19 is a proud sponsor of CMN and the incredible work they do.

MORE: Meet the 2017-18 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Heroes