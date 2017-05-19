La Crosse Police: Missing man found

La Crosse Police identify the man found at the bottom a bluff as the person reported missing on Monday.

In a statement, the department said that the body of Daniel Chamberlain. was found in a wooded area at the base of Miller Bluff Friday afternoon. He was found near the intersection of Green Bay Street and Sunset Drive.

Although the investigation is continuing, police said there were no indications of foul play.

Police and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner plan to conduct an autopsy on Monday.

As News 19 reported Monday, May 15, authorities have been looking for Chamberlain since earlier in the week.

Town of Shelby Police found Chamberlain's car, unoccupied, at the end of Old Vineyard Road shortly after he was reported missing. The proximity of his abandoned car is close to the area police were searching.