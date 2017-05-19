Tonette Walker Takes Fostering Future Initiative to Gundersen Health System

First Lady Tonette Walker is touring the state on her "Fostering Future Initiative." stopping at Gundersen Health System Friday.



Walker hosted a roundtable discussion on trauma-informed care, a treatment style that involves recognizing and treating trauma.



The framework involves treating both physical and emotional trauma and includes teaching physical, psychological and emotional safety for both consumers and providers.



The First Lady says trauma informed care helps empowers survivors.

"We know that we can change lives. We're getting to the root of the problem. We can't continue in a cycle that we're in now just re-traumatizing people or passing it on to the next generation. This is something that we might not see the effects right now and immediate but 20 years from now we're definitely going to see the effects of this," said Walker.

Earlier in the day, the First Lady was in Milwaukee at the Office of Violence and Prevention and Marshfield Clinic's Child Advocacy Center.