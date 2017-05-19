Eagles knock off Whitewater; local scores and highlights - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Eagles knock off Whitewater; local scores and highlights

Friday's local scores

NCAA Div. III Baseball Regionals

UW-Whitewater 2, UW-La Crosse 5....Eagles continue in winners bracket.  Will play at 4:30 Saturday.  Whitewater heads to elimination round.  Joel Zyhowski, Nick Pescheck and Nate Roethle two hits each.  Mason McMahon winning pitcher.  Just the 2nd win for Eagles in 8 games this season vs. UW-W.

HS Baseball

Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1

Lincoln 1, C-FC 4

BRF 3, Viroqua 6

Westby 4, Viroqua 6

Schaeffer Academy 1, Spring Grove 5

Mel-Min 6, Augusta 4

HS Softball

West Salem 4, G-E-T 2

Platteville 11, Seneca 2

Whitehall 1, Blair-Taylor 11

Girls Soccer

Tomah 0, Aquinas 2

Holmen 1, Mauston 0

