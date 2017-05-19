Eagles knock off Whitewater; local scores and highlights

Friday's local scores
NCAA Div. III Baseball Regionals
UW-Whitewater 2, UW-La Crosse 5....Eagles continue in winners bracket. Will play at 4:30 Saturday. Whitewater heads to elimination round. Joel Zyhowski, Nick Pescheck and Nate Roethle two hits each. Mason McMahon winning pitcher. Just the 2nd win for Eagles in 8 games this season vs. UW-W.
HS Baseball
Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1
Lincoln 1, C-FC 4
BRF 3, Viroqua 6
Westby 4, Viroqua 6
Schaeffer Academy 1, Spring Grove 5
Mel-Min 6, Augusta 4
HS Softball
West Salem 4, G-E-T 2
Platteville 11, Seneca 2
Whitehall 1, Blair-Taylor 11
Girls Soccer
Tomah 0, Aquinas 2
Holmen 1, Mauston 0
