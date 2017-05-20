Genoa Fish Hatchery hosts free fishing event - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Genoa Fish Hatchery hosts free fishing event

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
Genoa, WI (WXOW) - -

On Saturday, families are invited to bring their kids to Genoa Fish Hatchery for free fishing.

Kids learn fish identification and behavior, boating safety, wetland species conservation, and knot tying.

"It's fun to watch them," said Gary Beardmore, President of Friends of the Upper Mississippi. "We've had kids that end up holding their brother or sister's fishing pole, and then, all of a sudden, they have one on each fishing pole, and 'What do I do?' It's fun. Kids have a great time."

The events start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 12 p.m.

After learning about fish, the kids will have a chance to fish in a trout pond at the hatchery filled with 2,000 Rainbow Trout up to 14 inches long.

The event will continue in the rain but will be canceled for lightning.

