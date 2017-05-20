Rain delays UW-L at Midwest Regional - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rain delays UW-L at Midwest Regional

Whitewater, WI (WXOW) -

Rain has once again delayed UW-La Crosse's bid to reach the NCAA Division III Championships.

The Eagles were scheduled to play Concordia-Chicago at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the winner's bracket of the Midwest Regional. The weather has postponed the game to 11 a.m. Sunday at UW-Whitewater.

UW-L is 2-0 in the tournament, with wins over St. Scholastica and UW-Whitewater. The Eagles need two more wins to reach the world series in Appleton, Wisconsin for a third year in a row.

