Seniors lead Central to MVC title

La Crosse Central baseball is back on top of the Mississippi Valley Conference, but the title just the first of many things the Red Raiders hope to accomplish this season.

The team's ultimate goal is still to win a state championship for the first time since 1978.

Central finished fifth in the conference standings in 2016. Part of the drastic turnaround this season can be credited to the senior class.

Five of its eight members have been on varsity since sophomore year. Their dedication and leadership has Central in position for another deep postseason run.

"We definitely have the experience. It's nice so that we can show the ropes to the younger guys that are just up here, just to kind of make it easier for them," senior Preston Stach said. "I feel like everybody feels at home and they don't feel too pressured. It's a great atmosphere."

Central wraps up the regular season on Monday against Onalaska. The Red Raiders will be the top seed for its sectional later this month. They open the postseason on Thursday, June 1 against Holmen or Portage.