Wisconsin biologists work to conserve endangered mussel species

Friday was Endangered Species Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the national conservation efforts to protect endangered species in their habitats. Genoa Fish Hatchery works to protect marine wildlife in Southeast Wisconsin.

The Higgens Eye Mussel is a freshwater mussel disappearing out of Wisconsin rivers.

"Mussels like free-flowing, warm, oxygenated water, a sub-strait that's not silted in," said Nathan Eckert, Mussel Propagation Biologist at Genoa Fish Hatchery.

The Genoa facility is one of the first facilities nationwide to breed endangered mussels in the United States.

"Since the adoption of the Endangered Species Act where there has been money placed into the recovery of endangered species, facilities like ours have become more and more common," Eckert said.

The process requires extracting larva from the mussel.

"We don't believe we are doing any lasting harm to the female by poking a hole in the gill and fleshing water," he said. "We're just simulating what happens when a bass comes along."

The larva are mixed with bass also produced in the Genoa Fish Hatchery.

"They will become infested like you would have in the wild," Eckert said. "Only in doing it this way, we are able to attach more mussels to the fish than what would happen naturally."

Each mussel is marked. Eckert can then track the mussels after they mature and are released in local rivers.

"That dot tells us we stocked the mussels into the river," he said. "We see them again with that black dot on them, and we know they came from the hatchery."

Eckert said mussel research is a new field.

"We didn't thoroughly understand the mussel-host relationship until much more recently than we understood how to raise fish in captivity," he said.

Because the mussel does not move far, it is a key indicator of the freshwater ecosystem. The mussels play an important role in the food chain, cleaning water by removing bacteria and algae with their gills. Some fish populations depend on mussels for survival.

"Mussels are nature's water filter," Eckert said.

Eckert said there is a lot more to learn about mussel propagation in the future. Biologists are still trying to figure out the fish host for some mussel species. They are also experimenting with propagating mussels artificially through an in-vitro process.



