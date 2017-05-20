Community braves rain for Family Fun Fair

Area families braved the rainy weather and headed to Veterans Memorial Park in La Crosse for the 16th Annual Riverside Family Fun Fair.

Families visited 26 area vendor booths hosted by local businesses and organizations.

Traditionally held at Riverside Park, the fair moved locations this year to partner with the FLW Fishing Tournament in town.

The Family Fun Fair promotes local tourism, and Garrett Paulson with Explore La Crosse said the FLW Fishing Tournament partnership enhances the family experience.

"It's been a really cool partnership just being able to work together to get as many people here to see what the FLW is about and what we are to have a big family-friendly experience overall," Paulson said.

He said the fair usually draws more than 3,000 people each year; however, the weather limited outdoor activities because of safety concerns. Paulson said the fishers still went out on the water, but the weather lowered fair attendance.