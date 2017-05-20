Schmitt grabs lead entering final day of FLW Tour event on Mississippi

There have been three leaders in three days at the FLW Tour event on the Mississippi River. Bryan Schmitt hopes he can be the leader on Sunday.

The Deale, Md fisherman hauled in 15 pounds, 12 ounces on Saturday to take the lead after the third day of competition.

He's joined by nine other elite pros for Sunday's final day of competition, with the winner scoring $125,000.

Schmitt's 3-day total is 46 pounds, 12 ounces. Andy Morgan sits in second with 46 pounds.

Sunday's final weigh-in begins at 4 p.m. at Veterans Freedom Park near the Clinton Street bridge landing.

Here's a look at the top 10:

1. Bryan Schmitt - 46 pounds 12 ounces

2. Andy Morgan - 46 pounds, 0 ounces

3. Austin Felix - 44 pounds, 10 ounces

4. Matt Stefan - 44 pounds, 3 ounces

5. Joshua Weaver - 44 pounds, 3 ounces

6. Todd Auten - 43 pounds, 14 ounces

7. Wesley Strader - 43 pounds, 3 ounces

8. Larry Nixon - 42 pounds, 12 ounces

9. David Dudley - 41 pounds, 12 ounces

10. Justin Atkins - 41 pounds, 10 ounces