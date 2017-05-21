Vikings' Zimmer has another surgery on right eye

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he had more surgery on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina last year.

Zimmer told reporters about the latest procedure Saturday during his foundation's first youth football camp. The Star Tribune reports that Zimmer says he had the surgery Wednesday. It's the eighth surgery he's had since Nov. 1.

Zimmer scratched his eye during a game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 31.

Zimmer says he's unsure whether this will be the last surgery he'll need.

