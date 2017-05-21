Girl brings the power of cookies to first responders - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Girl brings the power of cookies to first responders

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - -

An 8-year-old girl is sharing the power of home-baked cookies with emergency responders in Minnesota.

KARE-TV reports that Sophina Lindquist distributes chocolate-chip cookies several times a month to police departments, fire stations and ambulance companies in and around St. Cloud.

The trips with her mother and older sister started after a police officer was shot in 20014. Sophina, who has Down syndrome, now visits almost 20 departments, changing uniforms to match the agencies she visits.

Sophina keeps a list of her first-responder friends and, with her mother's help, prays for them at bedtime. She also says a prayer when she hears a siren.

St. Cloud officer Rachel Johnson says, "in such a chaotic world, to just have someone so kind, it's just very sweet and uplifting."

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

