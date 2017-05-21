Minnesota GOP crafting budget bills to send governor

By Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's Republican lawmakers started working over the weekend on several budget bills to send to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.

But the governor hasn't indicated he is willing sign any of the bills that come out of Saturday's committees. He said he was blindsided by the GOP's second attempt to push forward legislation without an agreement.

The two sides have debated all week over a $1 billion gap between their budgets.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt said significant concessions in Republican's plans to cut taxes and boost transportation spending shows they are willing to meet the governor in the middle.

Dayton would like to boost funding for early childhood education and cyber security, while Republicans want to lower taxes and decrease the size of state government.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.