Milwaukee high school student accused of selling pot cookies

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 17-year-old Milwaukee high school student is being investigated for allegedly selling marijuana-laced cookies to other students.

Police say the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine whether charges are warranted.

WDJT-TV reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2rD1Cmz ) that the student from St. Francis High School was arrested after officials at the school said he had cookies containing pot that he was selling.

