Wisconsin woman accused of dragging officer before car chase

Prosecutors have filed charges against an 18-year-old Wisconsin woman accused of dragging an officer alongside a car before leading police on a chase.

Mariah M. Czappa faces charges of fleeing an officer and endangering public safety for the encounter with Nekoosa police May 14. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that Czappa was informed of the charges Friday in Wood County Circuit Court and is being held on $10,000 bail.

Authorities say Czappa drove away when an officer approached to talk to her about a warrant. Police say Czappa dragged the officer for a short distance when he tried to stop her from driving away. The officer injured his wrist but drove after Czappa.

Police say they arrested Czappa when she crashed her car.