Wisconsin woman accused of dragging officer before car chase

Prosecutors have filed charges against an 18-year-old Wisconsin woman accused of dragging an officer alongside a car before leading police on a chase.
Mariah M. Czappa faces charges of fleeing an officer and endangering public safety for the encounter with Nekoosa police May 14. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that Czappa was informed of the charges Friday in Wood County Circuit Court and is being held on $10,000 bail.
Authorities say Czappa drove away when an officer approached to talk to her about a warrant. Police say Czappa dragged the officer for a short distance when he tried to stop her from driving away. The officer injured his wrist but drove after Czappa.
Police say they arrested Czappa when she crashed her car.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.