Milwaukee County Jail uses machines to scan inmates' eyes

Milwaukee County's jail has implemented technology to scan inmates' eyes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports inmates have their fingerprints taken and their irises scanned when booked into the jail.

Commander Aaron Dobson says the scans are an extra step to ensure proper identification. He notes that no two people have the same iris.

The scanners are about the size of a digital camera. The machines are hooked up to a computer that checks the image against a national database.

If the image of an inmate's iris matches one in the system, information about the individual, including a photo, will be available in seconds.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is the first agency in Wisconsin to start using the technology.

BI2 Technologies supplies the scanning devices and manages the database.

