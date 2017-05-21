Mississippi River expected to crest at 12' Wednesday - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Mississippi River expected to crest at 12' Wednesday

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI

Heavy rainfall in the Coulee Region over the past week is causing area rivers and streams to rise. 

As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said the Mississippi River is sitting at 10.66 feet. It expects the river to crest at 12' on Wednesday afternoon around 4:00. As a result, minor flooding can be expected at Pettibone Campground as well as Pettibone Park.

A "no wake" rule is in effect for boaters on the river. 

