Schmitt conquers rain, competitors to win FLW Tour Event on Mississippi

Bryant Schmitt closed out his first FLW Tour win in a big way Sunday, bringing in 14 pounds, 10 ounces on the final day of the bass tournament on the Mississippi River.

Schmitt tallied a four-day total of 61 pounds, 6 ounces to edge Joshua Weaver by nearly 3 pounds to win the title and $125,000 prize. It's his 10th win with FLW.

"This is an unbelievable day. To pull this out with these kind of conditions, this fishery fits my strength, I'm very lucky that we came here, but I was also lucky to find a spot I did," Schmitt said. "To get my first tour-level win, I'm speechless."

Weaver's 20 fish weighed in at 58 pounds, 11 ounces, one ounce better than series veteran Andy Morgan in third place. Todd Auten finished fourth with 58 pounds and Larry Nixon took fifth with 57 pounds, 9 ounces.

The tour has two events remaining this season, beginning June 15-18 at the Potomac River in Maryland, Schmitt's home state. The Forrest Wood Cup tournament will be held in Columbia, South Carolina in mid August.

Full results from Sunday's FLW Tour even on the Mississippi can be found here.