Viterbo University names hall after distinguished alumna

Viterbo University recognized an alumna and her daughter on Sunday afternoon. The university renamed the Fine Arts Center Recital Hall, "Starling Recital Hall," after Nola Starling Ratliff.

Ratliff graduated from Viterbo University in 1974 with a degree in education. Originally from Canton, Mississippi, she got her education during a time of segregation. Ratliff said the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, especially Sister Thea Bowman, shaped her into who she is today.

Her daughter, Kourtney Ratliff Gibson, created an endowed scholarship aimed toward African American students.

"What this institution has granted not only to my family but the thousands of students that she has been able to impact--that's important," said Gibson. "It's important to keep that pipeline going. It's really one of those opportunities to make sure that the legacy continues to build, continues to grow and that other students have an opportunity to be successful in life."

Jim Birnbaum, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, said Ratliff displays the Franciscan value of service. He said he looks forward to using the scholarship to further encourage diversity at Viterbo University.

