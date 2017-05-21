Eagles avoid elimination, advance to regional championship

For the third year in a row, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse baseball team will play for a NCAA regional title.

The Eagles beat the University of St. Thomas 8-3 in a elimination game Sunday night after falling to Concordia Chicago 14-0 earlier in the day at the NCAA DIII Midwest Regional. UW-L will face Concordia again on Monday at 10 a.m. in the championship, needing to win twice to advance to the NCAA DIII baseball championship in Appleton next weekend.

UW-L (31-18) committed three errors in the game against Concordia Chicago (32-11) on Sunday. The Cougars used a 4-run second inning, and a 7-run seventh inning to put the game out of reach right away.

But the Eagles responded with a 5-run second inning against the Tommies, and quickly built a 6-1 advantage for Connor Cook, who worked five innings and gave up 2 runs.