Five don'ts of divorce

The sad statistic is still holding true, nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. A local law office has created a user's guide to divorce.

 While there's much that the law dictates, there's also a lot people can do on their own to minimize complications. Johns, Flaherty & Collins has developed a User's Guide to Divorce that offers insight on both.

While clearly the law dictates a lot of what happens in a divorce, your own good judgment dictates the rest.


There's a more complete guide (for both the legal and the good judgment considerations) available for free download at johnsflaherty.com.

    Five Big Don'ts of Divorce

  1.         Don't try to bury money
  2.         Don't do things out of spite
  3.         Don't date
  4.         Don't fight about things you don't care about
  5.         Don't be passive
