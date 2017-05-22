Five don'ts of divorce

The sad statistic is still holding true, nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. A local law office has created a user's guide to divorce.

While there's much that the law dictates, there's also a lot people can do on their own to minimize complications. Johns, Flaherty & Collins has developed a User's Guide to Divorce that offers insight on both.

While clearly the law dictates a lot of what happens in a divorce, your own good judgment dictates the rest.



There's a more complete guide (for both the legal and the good judgment considerations) available for free download at johnsflaherty.com.



Five Big Don'ts of Divorce