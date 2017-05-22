A local group is trying to make La Crosse a more inclusive and welcoming place to live, work and play.

Part of The Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council's mission is to strengthen our community by promoting and cultivating diversity, access, inclusion and equity through collaborative projects and programs.

An upcoming Lunch and Learn program hosted by the council will discuss being a female Hmong professional.

Lisa Yang, the Director of the Upward Bound program at The UW-La Crosse, is a lifelong La Crosse resident and a female Hmong professional. She graduated from Central High School, attended UW-La Crosse and now works there. She has been in her Director position for about a year now and while she feels UWL is a diverse campus she also sees and experiences bias and racism.

Yang referenced times when she would get questioned the reason or way she does certain things and said it's hard for her not to take it personally.

She also said that many times other staff have confused her with other Hmong women on campus and even sent her personal emails meant to be sent to another person with the same last name. Yang added if her name was Lisa Smith she doesn't think it would be an issue.

One of the reasons it can be hard to be a female Hmong professional, in Yang's opinion, is the cultural traditions of the Hmong family.

The role of women in the home is very domesticated. There's a standard in Hmong culture Yang explains, "you have to cook well, be a hard worker, and have a good heart."

Growing up an Asian woman Yang said you get lumped into two categories: submissive or a sexy object. "People think because I am Hmong I will just take demands but that is not my personality," Yang said.

Despite all of this, there is an increasing number of Hmong women succeeding and completing their degrees every year in the United States.



In The Greater La Crosse Diversity Council's presentation on Thursday May 25, Maysee Yang Herr, Associate Professor of Education, UW-Stevens Point, shares personal stories and reflections of how she has been challenged by social and cultural expectations, and how she has learned to overcome them.



Maysee opens up about conflicts she’s encountered both within and outside the Hmong community and explains how she has negotiated and navigated these situations while retaining her own dignity, as well as that of the Hmong community. She also presents the advantages and struggles of being one of still only a few Hmong individuals in academia.

Register for the event here.