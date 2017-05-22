Medical Monday: Orbera weight loss program

Orbera is a weight loss program designed to help you achieve weight loss goals.

Dr. Brandon Grover, a surgeon at Gundersen Health System, joined the Daybreak team to talk about the two-part weight loss program that allows a person to maintain a healthy lifestyle while shedding off some extra weight.

Long-lasting weight loss and overall health is much more achievable with Orbera's gastric balloon technology, healthy diet, personalized exercise plan, support team and access to an available online after-care program. It has been shown that patients can lose up to three times the weight with Orbera's weight loss system than with just diet and exercise alone.

For the first six months of the program, a gastric balloon is placed in your stomach to help with portion control. This will help you to learn healthy portion control methods while your body adapts to your new lifestyle. For the entire duration of the 12-month program, you will be encouraged through the help from your support team to follow a diet and exercise plan. This not only helps in weight loss during the 12-month program, but also teaches you how to maintain a healthy lifestyle long-term through recommended exercises, healthy foods and portion sizes.