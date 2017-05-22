Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident

ALMA, WI (KTTC) -

A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department responded to the accident Saturday night.

The department reports 32 year-old Jeffrey Kothenbentel of Rochester had struck a parked vehicle before driving onto the railroad tracks.

Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene. BNSF Railroad was called in to inspect the tracks.

Kothenbentel was treated on the scene and then transferred to a hospital.

The sheriff's department says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.   
 

