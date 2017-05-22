Click It or Ticket kicks off Monday in Wisconsin

The annual Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign started Monday throughout Wisconsin.

Wearing a seat belt is the single most important step drivers and passengers can take to protect themselves when traveling, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“During the Click It or Ticket mobilization and throughout the year, our goal is not to write citations," officials with the DOT said. "Through enforcement and education, we want to prevent injuries and deaths by encouraging everyone to buckle up every day, every trip.”

Wisconsin's seat belt use rate is currently the highest ever at nearly 89 percent, according to the DOT.

Even still, nearly half of the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year were not wearing safety belts, officials said.

By buckling up, you’re protecting yourself from being ejected during a crash or thrown around violently inside a vehicle,” officials said. "For our officers, Click It or Ticket is more than a slogan. It’s about preventing injuries and saving lives.”

Click It or Ticket runs May 22 through June 4 in Wisconsin.

The campaign runs May 23 through June 5 nationally.