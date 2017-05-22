Copy-SPECIAL COVERAGE: From Ruin to Recovery

SPECIAL COVERAGE: From Ruin to Recovery - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Northwestern Wisconsin (WQOW) - Join News 18 on Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a half hour special "From Ruin to Recovery".

News 18 is providing continuing coverage after a tornado ripped through portions of Barron and Rusk counties, killing one person and injuring 25 others. On Tuesday, hear stories from people who survived the tornado, as well as how you can help those affected recover.

