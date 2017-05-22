17-year-old killed in Vernon Co. hunting accident

A 17-year-old teen is dead after getting shot in the chest while going hunting in Vernon County Sunday morning.

Sheriff John Spears said the accident happened on Pisgah Road near Highway 131 in the Town of Whitestown around 7:30 a.m.

Two teens, 17 and 15, were getting ready to go hunting, a .22 caliber pistol discharged. The bullet hit the 17-year-old in the side/chest area according to the sheriff.

Vernon County Medical Examiner Janet Reed pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin DNR.