UW-L's season ends in regional championship

Kevin Coppin had three hits and four RBI and Concordia Chicago ended UW-L's bid for a third straight NCAA III Championships appearance Monday with a 17-3 win.

The Cougars (33-11) advance to the college world series in Appleton later this week while the Eagles finish the season 31-19.

Similar to Saturday's meeting, Concordia Chicago used big innings to break the game open late, scoring 10 runs in the final two innings.

It was a much closer contest through five innings. Brennan Schmitt singled in Nate Roethle to cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but a wild pitch and errant throw in the bottom of the frame allowed two runs to score before Coppin doubled to right center to give the Cougars a 6-2 lead.

UW-L left the bases loaded three times, and stranded a total of 15 runners.

Joel Zyhowski, Brady Stolzman, Sam Prissel, and Alex Brown all finished with two hits to lead the Eagles.