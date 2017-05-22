Crash shuts down part of I-90 near Bangor

A crash between a semi and car closes part of I-90 near Bangor Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. just before the east bound exit to Bangor.

The crash closed both east bound lanes of the interstate for about an hour as rescue crews and officers from several agencies responded to the scene. Traffic was detoured around that portion of the interstate during that time.

Later, one east bound lane and one west bound lane were closed as the scene was cleaned up.

All lanes were reopened to traffic by 3:45 p.m.

We're awaiting information on what happened with the crash and the extent of any injuries for those involved.