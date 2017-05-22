WisCorps starting summer crew for all abilities

WisCorps newest crew will include young adults with and without disabilities.

Andrea Frisch, Inclusive Program Coordinator for WisCorps, said this is the first time they've ever done a program like this.

"We are going to be in a crew of six people. I will be the crew leader and we are hiring an assistant crew leader. We as a team will go throughout the La Crosse community completing projects like at Chad Erickson Memorial Park to we are making our experimental garden here at the Myrick Center accessible," said Frisch.

The crew members and leaders will live and work together for the 4-week project season, working Monday through Friday with weekends off to recreate in the La Crosse community together.

"We actually have created a community connections team that includes different individuals from the community. Everyone from just some community members to people representing non-profit organizations and schools," added Frisch.

It's supported through a Community Initiative Award from the Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Foundation Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Housing, transportation, and food are all included; plus, participants receive a $300 stipend a week.

MORE INFORMATION: WisCorps