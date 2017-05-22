Click It or Ticket campaign kicks-off

Law enforcement from the 11-county area encompassing Southeast Minnesota gathered Monday morning.

Personnel from Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona Counties were all in attendance.

"We just have extra enforcement just for seat belt violations," said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

At the event, the Houston County Sheriff's Department awarded three La Crescent High School students, Sid Olson, Isiah Schick, and Kaleb Peterson with a Traffic Safety Champion Award for Outstanding Teen Leadership. The award acknowledged a distracted driving video the boys created in the fall of 2016.

Sid Olson, one of the three La Crescent High School students who created the video said they never anticipated to get this type of recognition.

"It's weird that we're invited to such a big thing even though we are only high schoolers. It shows if you want to do something, if you want to be positive, you can make an impact," said Sid Olson.

"Anytime peers can step forward with a powerful message, that can have a real impact on everyone in terms of the message. I'm happy to see that their work and efforts were recognized," said Steve Smith, Principal at La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School.

Shannon Stemcha, Isiah's mom said she's extremely proud of all three of the boys for their efforts and impact, "The first time I watched it, it gave me chills and I never would've imagined that it would evolve into something so big."

In 2016, more than 300 people died on Minnesota roadways as a result of not buckling up. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, each year distracted driving accounts for 1 in every 4 accidents.

"So far this year, we've actually had seventy-nine people die from not being belted in their vehicle," expressed Sgt. Troy Christianson.

Numbers, Christianson said are simply too high; stressing the importance of collaboration in an effort to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring.

