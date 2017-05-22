Gov. Walker visits G-E-T Elementary school to talk budget

Governor Scott Walker visited Galesville Elementary School on Monday as part of his state wide tour promoting his proposed biennium budget.

His proposal includes injecting more than $649 million into K-12 education funding, as Walker says he is looking to increase the number of diverse opportunities for students to help fill jobs.

"Not only K-12 funding but we put more money in for early college credit, we've doubled youth apprenticeships, we've done other things to try to drive up our students who get a wide diversity of experiences," Walker said.

Under the proposed budget, the G-E-T school district is estimated to receive $20 million in funding from the state. If approved, the district will see an increase of more than $800,000 in per pupil aid.

Walker also said data released last week noting the state's unemployment rate at 3.2 percent is encouraging, but more work needs to be done.

"When I was running in 2010 we were in the bottom ten states when it came to doing business," he said. "So that alone is a good example, you go from the bottom ten to top ten where we are now. We're not done yet, I still think there's plenty of work to be done. But I would imagine that's probably part of the reason why a number of would-be candidates have opted not to run."

The budget will likely be finalized in June.