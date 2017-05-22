Badger Corrugating reflects on 2011 tornado

Six years ago to the day, Badger Corrugating in La Crosse suffered $1,000,000 worth of damage after an EF2 tornado swept through the south side of La Crosse.

Thankfully, the tornado didn't claim any lives, but it did wreak havoc on the city for several weeks, as downed power lines, trees, and roofs lay scattered along South Avenue and West Ave.

Badger Corrugating IT Manager Jeff Sexauer said the business was closed that Sunday and perhaps, for the best.

"I got a call about some of our systems being down so I started driving and I got three blocks away and I could see the roof of the main building had been peeled back," he said. "It took me 45 minutes to drive three blocks because of the trees, power lines and miscellaneous debris.

Once he got closer, Sexauer said the water damage was extensive.

"There was somewhere between four and six inches of standing water on the floor and when we went into the office section, there was another eight inches on top of that so all of our computers and electronics were submerged."

Bricks from the building's exterior had been strewn all over the street and 12 of the company's 13 onsite buildings suffered damage.

"The damage totaled just over a million dollars," he said. "We were up and operational the next day around 4:00 though because power had been restored."

Within two days, the building's main roof was repaired,thanks to several of the company's local contractors.

Badger Corrugating has been in La Crosse since 1903 and Sexauer said its West Avenue location is the company's third.

"We didn't feel like moving anything after the storm," he said. "It would have been too much of a loss to do so and we had 180 or so employees that would have been displaced."

Six years later, Sexauer said the one thing that sticks out in his mind about the day were the sounds, or lack there of.

"I came into our offices and it was deathly quiet," he said. "There were no animals, birds, people making noise, it was just deathly calm and quiet."