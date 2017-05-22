Gilliam slated as next chief of La Crosse Fire Department

On Wednesday, the city's Police and Fire Commission plans to confirm Ken Gilliam as the next chief of the La Crosse Fire Department.

The commission published their agenda of the Wednesday morning meeting to appoint Gilliam to replace Gregg Cleveland who is retiring next month.

Gilliam was one of two finalists interviewed in April for the position.

READ: Police and Fire Commission interviews fire chief finalists

Gilliam currently is a Deputy Fire Chief for the St. Paul Fire Department and is the director of the fire and rescue training at Wisconsin Indianhead College.