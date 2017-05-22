Monday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Monday's local scores

High school baseball

La Crosse Central 9, Onalaska 0 - Kyle Gilbertson (CEN): CG 2-hitter with 11 Ks

Holmen 1, La Crosse Logan 0

High school softball

C-FC 10, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0 - Kashes Franz  (CFC): 16 Ks; Pirates clinch outright Dairyland Conference title with 15-1 mark

College baseball - NCAA III Midwest Regional

Concordia Chicago 17, UW-La Crosse 3 - Eagles eliminated from postseason, finish season 31-19; full recap here

