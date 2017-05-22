Monday's local scores
High school baseball
La Crosse Central 9, Onalaska 0 - Kyle Gilbertson (CEN): CG 2-hitter with 11 Ks
Holmen 1, La Crosse Logan 0
High school softball
C-FC 10, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0 - Kashes Franz (CFC): 16 Ks; Pirates clinch outright Dairyland Conference title with 15-1 mark
College baseball - NCAA III Midwest Regional
Concordia Chicago 17, UW-La Crosse 3 - Eagles eliminated from postseason, finish season 31-19; full recap here
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.