La Crosse Police identify main roads for speeding drivers

Some drivers fell they can get away with driving over the speed limit without getting a ticket. A new proposal hopes to reduce the speed limit on Losey Boulevard from 30 mph to 25 mph to slow drivers already driving faster than the limit.

Captain Jason Melby with La Crosse Police said the highest levels of speeding are happening on roads with the highest levels of traffic.

"West Avenue has over the last three years somewhere near 1,400 enforcement actions, citations and warnings," Melby said. "Losey Boulevard has almost had 1,000."

West Avenue is 25 mph, and Losey Boulevard is 30 mph.

"There's people going 25 to 50 on the road," said Blaine Davis, a resident of La Crosse and frequent driver on Losey Boulevard.

Local drivers know there is greater police presence on the roads connecting the north and south sides of La Crosse.

"There's always cops out there," said Davis. "You can see them anytime you're out there."

"Let's face it," Melby said. "If people weren't speeding, our officers wouldn't be running radar there."

Both West Avenue and Losey Boulevard provide safe and easy areas to conduct traffic stops.

"It's easy for our officers to get in and out of there and actually run traffic in those locations as well," Melby said. "There are several side roads they can pull over on, they can get out easily and conduct a traffic stop easily whereas other roads in the city might not always be set up like that."

Officers tell News 19 that drivers they pull over for speeding often are not from the area or just are not paying attention. They hope to install digital speed limit signs in the near future so that drivers can see just how fast they are going. Other solutions included environmental changes such as roundabouts or speed bumps.

"I think the cops are pretty lenient," said Jerome Jiracek, a longtime resident on Losey Boulevard. "I think they're really pretty lenient on letting people go over the speed limit."

Jiracek does not think there is one simple solution to forcing drivers to go the speed limit. Melby said it all comes down to a decision in the driver's seat. Going the speed limit reduces the chance of being pulled over for a traffic stop.

"We would much rather that you slow down than us pull you over," Melby said.

Melby said he does not know how lowering the speed limit on Losey Boulevard will impact the number of traffic stops, be he said lower speeds cause fewer accidents.



