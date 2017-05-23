Dairy News: June Dairy Month Preview

June is Dairy Month and we’re showing some of the many ways you can celebrate throughout the month.

Dairy is Wisconsin's signature industry, contributing more than 43.4 billion dollars to our state's economy each year. June dairy Month is a time-honored tradition that began at the national level in 1937 as a way to celebrate milk.



"Wisconsin has focused on the attributes of milk beyond just the farms that we have, the cows we have, the people we have, and wanting to share that information with others. So they found various unique ways of doing that; parades, dairy breakfasts, ice cream socials, cheese luncheons," said Secretary Ben Brancel Dept. of Ag, Trade & Consumer Protection.



These events are a great opportunity for Wisconsinites to learn about the dairy industry while showing appreciation for our dedicated farm families.



Ann O’Leary 69th Alice in Dairyland said, "Almost every weekend in June there's a dairy breakfast somewhere in the state where you can go and actually experience dairy farms firsthand and really get an insight into what Wisconsin dairy farmers do every single day."



Visiting a farm and enjoying a delicious dairy breakfast is a tradition in Wisconsin, and it's a great opportunity to go out and experience agriculture firsthand.



"Dairy Farmers are making sure that their products they're producing every single day are high quality and safe for our Wisconsin consumers. And so if you want to see that for yourself, June Dairy Month is a wonderful opportunity to go and talk with a farmer and hear their story," added O'Leary.



So take the time this June to celebrate the rich history of Wisconsin's dairy traditions by attending a farm breakfast or other dairy celebration.



"One of the big events, especially in an urban area would be Cows on the Concourse in Madison. It's occurring the first weekend in June and it coincides with the local farmer's market."