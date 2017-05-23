Commonweal presents "The Elephant Man"

The saying goes, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder." That theme is brought to life on stage at the Commonweal Theatre's upcoming presentation of "The Elephant Man" running in Lanesboro from May 27 to September 2.

Synopsis courtesy of The Commonweal Theatre:

Glorifying the triumph of the human spirit, The Elephant Man has been hailed by The New York Times as a "startling act of magic." In 19th-century England, John Merrick is born with a genetic condition that leaves him horribly disfigured. First viewed as a carnival sideshow freak, he is ultimately embraced by the highest levels of English society. As Merrick struggles to understand what it means to be human, he imparts on others a lesson about dignity and ultimately proves that true beauty lies in the eye - and the soul - of the beholder.

Tickets: commonwealtheatre.org or call 800-657-7025.