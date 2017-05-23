Judge: Sound engineer can't publish unreleased Prince tracks - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Judge: Sound engineer can't publish unreleased Prince tracks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A sound engineer who worked with Prince is barred from publishing or disseminating any unreleased recordings that compromise the late superstar's work.

George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006 and made at least one recording - "Deliverance" - available online last month. Prince's estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued to block it.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a preliminary injunction saying Boxill and independent label RMA can't publish unreleased recordings until the dispute is resolved. They are also barred from using Prince's trademark to sell or promote "Deliverance."

The lawsuit says Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement that the recordings would remain Prince's property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

Prince died last year of an accidental opioid overdose.

