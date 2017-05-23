Copy-Budget panel to consider UW tuition cut, performance funding

Budget panel to consider UW tuition cut, performance funding - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition and tie campuses' state aid to new performance standards.

Gov. Scott Walker's two-year budget calls for keeping tuition frozen and then cutting it by 5 percent in the second year. He would give the system $35 million to offset the cut.

Walker's plan also would supply $42.5 million in additional state aid to the system. Schools that do well on a number of performance metrics, including affordability and time to degree, would get bigger chunks of money.

The governor's fellow Republicans have been skeptical of the tuition cut. And research has shown performance-based funding formulas haven't consistently improved four-year graduation rates.

The committee is set to vote on the measures Tuesday evening.

