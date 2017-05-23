Copy-World's Largest Brat Fest returns to Madison this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The World's Largest Brat Fest is getting ready to kick off.

On Tuesday, Tim Metcalfe stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about this year's festival as well as some new activities people can enjoy at the event on Memorial Day Weekend.

The headliners for this year's Brat Fest include Geroge Clinton, Everclear, Madison County and Joe Diffie. Click here for a full list of all the musical performers.

In addition, Brat Fest has added several new activities to this year's event. Over the weekend bicyclists took part in the first of it's kind Brat Fest Memorial Charity bike ride.

Other new events include the "Human Foosball Tournament." It’s just like the foosball game played in bars and basements everywhere, except you're the player! Brat Fest will host the first ever Human Foosball tournament on Sunday, May 27. Teams will consist of 6-10 players and will face off in a double-elimination tournament.

This year's World Largest Brat Fest takes place Friday, May 26th, through Monday, May 29th, on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.

The family-friendly event features 100 free musical acts, free parking, free admission, fireworks, a carnival and of course, brats – with more than $1.7 million donated to local charities since 1983.

Click here for more information.